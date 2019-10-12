Barrett managed 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during the Knicks' 115-99 preseason loss to the Wizards on Friday.

The rookie has gotten the preseason off to an excellent start, averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his first pair of exhibitions. Barrett is in line for a robust role right from the jump in his first pro season, and if his caliber of play thus far is any indication, he's ready for the responsibility.