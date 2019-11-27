Knicks' RJ Barrett: Available as expected
Barrett (illness) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Barrett was sidelined for the Knicks' previous game, but he's feeling better enough to play in his home country of Canada. Since the start of November, he's averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes.
