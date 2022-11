Barrett collected 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday in a loss against Brooklyn.

Barrett managed to score in double figures but struggled to find his shooting touch. It was his lowest scoring performance since Oct. 30 against Cleveland and a subpar performance given that he averaged 19.6 points through his first 10 contests of the 2022-23 campaign. On a more positive note, Barrett has recorded a steal in five straight matchups.