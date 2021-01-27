Barrett had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

Barrett put up a better performance than his eight-point night Sunday (at Portland) by more than doubling his scoring tally Tuesday. He started this current road trip by logging his scoring high during a win at Golden State (on Jan. 21) before the Knicks lost thrice in succession. Barrett averaged 15.3 points while shooting 51.4 percent from the field across those three losses.

