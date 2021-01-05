Barrett scored 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 44 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Barrett's relatively strong counting stats early in the offseason were offset by his horrible shooting from the field. However, he's turned things around recently and has now made 18 of his 34 shots from the field across his last two contests. Barrett also notched the second double-double of his career, racking up a new single-game high with 11 boards. Barrett is getting every opportunity to prove he can breakout in his second season, as he's topped 35 minutes in each of his last six games.