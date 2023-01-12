Barrett (finger) amassed 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 victory over the Pacers.

Barrett struggled in terms of efficiency -- something that's been an issue throughout his career -- but he otherwise produced about as well as fantasy managers could have hoped as he made his return from a six-game absence due to a lacerated finger. Though Barrett hadn't played since Dec. 27, the Knicks evidently weren't concerned about his conditioning, considering he cleared the 40-minute mark for the seventh time this season. With Barrett back in action, Immanuel Quickley was the big loser, as Quickley moved back to the bench and played 26 minutes after averaging 42.3 minutes per game over his previous seven appearances.