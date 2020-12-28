Barrett finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 130-110 win over the Bucks.

After going 11-for-15 from the field in the Knicks' season-opening loss to the Pacers, Barrett regressed hard in Saturday's loss to the 76ers, hitting two of his 15 shot attempts on the night. He landed somewhere in between the two extremes Sunday, producing the sort of stat line that is probably going to be more replicable on a regular basis. Barrett remains likely to have far more value in points leagues than rotisserie formats by season's end, but his percentages should at least be marginally less toxic as he gains more confidence in his shot in his second NBA season.