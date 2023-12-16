Barrett closed with 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 139-122 victory over the Suns.

Barrett came back to life after tying his season-low nine-point effort against Utah. He bolstered Friday's total by going a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe, where he's converting a career-high 84.2 percent of his attempts. Although he is falling behind his usual career averages, he has plenty of time to get those numbers up.