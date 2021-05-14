Barrett tallied 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-3 FT, 5-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 win over the Spurs.

Barrett sank five of his nine three-point attempts Thursday against the Spurs, bouncing back from his 0-for-7 performance from deep against the Lakers on Tuesday. The lefty is shooting 44.2 percent over his last six games, but he is only shooting 33.3 percent from inside arc during that stretch, including 3-for-10 Thursday. Despite the inconsistent shooting, Barrett grabbed nine rebounds (most since April 24) and dished out five assists (most since May 2).