Knicks' RJ Barrett: Breaks out of slump
Barrett totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 27 minutes in the Knicks' 85-73 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League.
After scoring 18 points in his first two summer league games combined, Barrett went off for 17 points and added 10 rebounds for a big double-double. His six assists and three blocks were the cherry on top of a huge stat line that fans had eagerly been awaiting from this year's No. 3 pick.
