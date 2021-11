Barrett finished with 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to Toronto.

Barrett was only one of two Knicks that scored more than 20 points, though this shouldn't be surprising when it comes to the former Duke standout. Barrett has reached the 20-point plateau in three straight games after a slow start to the campaign and is looking more and more comfortable as one of the team's top scoring threats on a nightly basis.