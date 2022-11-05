Barrett logged 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 106-104 victory over the 76ers.

Barrett tied his highest scoring mark of the season and delivered a season-high output in rebounds, so this outing could be categorized as his best outing of the campaign so far. Barrett remains a serviceable offensive threat and plays a major role in the Knicks' offense, but his numbers have regressed a bit compared to what he accomplished in the 2021-22 campaign, particularly in the scoring and efficiency categories.