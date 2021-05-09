Barrett registered 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 45 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

May has not been kind to Barrett as he's shooting 38.3 percent from the floor, though he's had much better luck from beyond the arc hitting 50.0 percent of his threes. Barrett has still managed to score 15 points or more in four of his five contests this month while grabbing an average of 6.4 boards and dishing out 3.2 assists over that span. Barrett has seen his production increase across the board in his second season sans steals.