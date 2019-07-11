Knicks' RJ Barrett: Continues to surge
Barrett finished with 21 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
Barrett went off for 21 points after scoring 17 in Tuesday's loss to the Raptors, and it seems as though his offensive woes that he suffered early in summer league play are behind him. His field goal percentage (38.7) over his last two games continues to be dismal, but Barrett's scoring average continues to climb.
