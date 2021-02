Barrett dropped 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 27 minutes Wednesday during the loss to the Magic.

Barrett, Julius Randle, and Elfrid Payton were the only Knicks players to score in double figures in the blowout loss. Barrett is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor in his last two outings after stringing together four straight subpar performances.