Barrett (ankle), who is listed as out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, said that he "hopes" to resuming practicing Tuesday before possibly playing Thursday against the Magic, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Barrett's high right ankle sprain will sideline him for a ninth straight game Monday, but the rookie is optimistic he'll soon move past the injury and head into All-Star weekend healthy in mid-February, when he's scheduled to participate in the annual NBA Rising Stars exhibition. The injury came at a tough time for Barrett, who had just been starting to show improved efficiency with his shooting. Over his final six games before getting hurt, Barrett converted 44.3 percent of his field goals, 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts and 75.6 percent of his free-throw tries, all of which were well ahead of his season-long shooting splits (39.3/32.9/60.3 percent, respectively).