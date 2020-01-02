Knicks' RJ Barrett: Counter-productive in victory
Barrett ended with seven points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 victory over Portland.
Barrett continues to be a source of frustration for many in fantasy basketball. He has a clear path to minutes but is yet to make the most of his situation. He is well outside the top-200 in standard formats, yet is rostered in almost every league. If you are in any sort of battle for a playoff spot, Barrett can be released back into the wild in all 12-team leagues.
