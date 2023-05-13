Barrett posted 11 points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Friday's 96-92 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Barrett went just 1-of-10 from the floor, digging a hole for the Knicks who were bundled out of the playoffs. It is certainly not the end the fans were hoping for and looking ahead, Barrett's long-term role has to be re-visited. To this point in his career, he has shown no upside on the defensive end, while his scoring typically fluctuates from one game to the next. Should the Knicks hope to continue on their current trajectory, they are going to need a more reliable scoring threat than Barrett.