Barrett scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt. 5-11 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, five assists and a block in 40 minutes during Monday's 105-98 win over the Bulls.

The third overall pick in this year's draft still plays like a teenager at times, particularly when it comes to converting free throws, but Barrett has still gotten his NBA career off to a fantastic start, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers through his first four games. With Dennis Smith (personal) still away from the team, the Knicks have little to lose by giving the rookie all the usage he can handle, and Barrett seems to be thriving with the responsibility.