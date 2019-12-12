Knicks' RJ Barrett: Double-doubles in win
Barrett posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 46 minutes during Wednesday's win over Golden State.
Barrett generated his second double-double of the season in a whopping 46 minutes of run during Wednesday's overtime win. The rookie has struggled of late, reaching double-figures just once in his past four games and making nine-of-39 shots over that span. While Barrett's flashed immense talent, his production is sporadic and his poor shooting percentages of 39.3 from the field, 32.1 percent from three and 54.6 percent from the line may be too much of a setback for him to hold value in most season-long formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.