Barrett posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 46 minutes during Wednesday's win over Golden State.

Barrett generated his second double-double of the season in a whopping 46 minutes of run during Wednesday's overtime win. The rookie has struggled of late, reaching double-figures just once in his past four games and making nine-of-39 shots over that span. While Barrett's flashed immense talent, his production is sporadic and his poor shooting percentages of 39.3 from the field, 32.1 percent from three and 54.6 percent from the line may be too much of a setback for him to hold value in most season-long formats.