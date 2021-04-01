Barrett delivered 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Barrett made three of his four three-point attempts and while he's never been much of a shooting threat from deep, it's worth noting he has made two or more treys in three of his last four contests. Barrett had a game to forget the last time out, scoring eight points while shooting 4-for-12 from the field, but he has still scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings.