Barrett finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Barrett saw the most minutes out of any Knick in his team's preseason opener, and although he started the game 0-for-3 from downtown, he ultimately found his stroke in a 104-99 victory. The rookie forward could see plenty of minutes in the preseason in order to acclimate him to the speed of NBA play.