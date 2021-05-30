Barrett finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

It was easily the best scoring game of the series for Barrett, who struggled to finish with just seven points in Game 3 on Friday night. Barrett and Julius Randle combined for 44 points, 16 boards, 11 assists and four steals Sunday, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Hawks, who hit 15 three-pointers, from taking a 3-1 advantage. The Knicks are off Monday and Tuesday before the series resumes from New York City on Wednesday night.