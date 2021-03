Barrett recorded 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Monday's loss to Brooklyn.

Coming off a career-high 32-point outing Saturday against the Thunder, Barrett stayed hot and dropped at least 20 points for a fourth straight matchup in Monday's defeat. Since posting just four points against the Warriors on Feb. 23, Barrett has stepped things up offensively and is averaging 21.3 points over his past eight games played.