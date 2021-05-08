Barrett had 23 points (8-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Phoenix.

It wasn't the most efficient night for Barrett, but he's becoming increasingly comfortable from beyond the arc, where he's shooting 45.5 percent on 7.0 attempts per game over his last 11 starts. That's an incredibly encouraging sign for the second-year guard, who shot just 32.0 percent from deep a season ago. Barrett's free-throw percentage is also up to 74.5 percent, compared to his rookie-year figure of 61.4 percent.