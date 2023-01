Barrett logged 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to the Raptors.

Barrett posted a complete final line Sunday by leading his team in scoring and turning in his highest assist total since Dec. 21. The Duke product has scored 20-plus points in each of his last four contests, averaging 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over this stretch.