Barrett posted 27 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six boards, one assist and one steal in a 143-120 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Failing to reach double-digit points in his last two outings before this one, as well as five of his previous seven games, Barrett showed why some fantasy owners might still be holding onto him in this win. His shot hasn't been failing recently, as he's hit just 27.3 percent of his shots in those previous seven games, but he was scorching from the floor tonight. The 19-year old's current production makes him a reach in shallower leagues, but he's at least worth keeping an eye on for the on-court opportunity he should get.