Knicks' RJ Barrett: Drops game-high 27 points
Barrett tallied 27 points (11-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Friday's Team World loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Barrett may have put up his best line of the season in the loss, demonstrating where he currently sits in terms of overall fantasy value. He is currently the 334th ranked player in nine-category formats despite playing more than 30 minutes a night. He offers very little outside of scoring and his percentages are a real concern. The Knicks have absolutely nothing to play for and so it makes sense that Barrett should continue to see big minutes moving forward. He is fine to have on your roster if you can deal with the inefficiencies and simply need a boost in points.
