Knicks' RJ Barrett: Efficient night despite loss
Barrett had 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.
The rookie out of Duke has scored in single digits in three of his last six games, while making 40 percent of his field goals over that span. Considering Barrett has shown those issues from the field on a regular basis during his rookie year, fantasy owners should accept those inconsistencies since he is worth a roster spot in most formats due to his scoring ability.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...