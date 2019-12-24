Barrett had 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.

The rookie out of Duke has scored in single digits in three of his last six games, while making 40 percent of his field goals over that span. Considering Barrett has shown those issues from the field on a regular basis during his rookie year, fantasy owners should accept those inconsistencies since he is worth a roster spot in most formats due to his scoring ability.