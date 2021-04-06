Barrett scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

Barrett topped 20 points for the second time in his last five games on the strength of four threes and otherwise efficient shooting. The rest of his line was fairly empty, as he contributed no defensive stats or assists for the second time in his last three contests. Even so, Barrett should continue to see a heavy workload in terms of both minutes and usage down the stretch.