Barrett notched 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over the Thunder.

Barrett's shot was working in Oklahoma City, as he turned in his best scoring performance since Nov. 11 against Detroit. He continues to show that he can score with ease when his shot is falling, but he's been unreliable through the first month of the new campaign. Barrett was shooting 26.3 percent from the field and 8.0 percent from three in the five contests prior to Monday's clash.