Barrett amassed 30 points (12-27 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the Lakers.

Barrett scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, effectively picking up the slack amid Jalen Brunson's (foot) absence. Barrett enjoyed a huge 44-point game back in late December but his recent numbers have been much lower, averaging 20.3 points over his past 10 games. His performance Sunday matched his third-highest point total of the season.