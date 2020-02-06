Knicks' RJ Barrett: Expected to play
Barrett (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Barrett hasn't played since mid-January due to a sprained right ankle, but the plan is for him to get some minutes Thursday after successfully returning to practice earlier in the week. He'll come off the bench, though it's not yet known whether Barrett will face a minutes restriction.
