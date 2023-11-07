Barrett closed with 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 111-97 victory over the Clippers.

Barrett missed New York's first two games of November due to a knee injury, but he didn't seem inhibited by the issue Monday. The 23-year-old tied his season high in scoring with an efficient effort from the field and a perfect performance from the charity stripe. For good measure, Barrett finished well above his season averages in both boards and assists to round out arguably his best stat line of the season. The fifth-year pro hasn't shown the ability to put up this level of complementary stats on a consistent basis, so his fantasy value will likely remain centered on his scoring ability.