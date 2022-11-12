Barrett accumulated 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-112 win over the Pistons.

Barrett reached the 30-point mark for the first time this season and was a key cog in the win over the Pistons, but the uptick in his scoring figures has been noticeable since the turn of the month. He's averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field in six November appearances, which is an upgrade compared to the figures he posted in October in the same categories -- 17.7 points per game and 40 percent from the field.