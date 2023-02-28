Barrett produced 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over the Celtics.

Barrett struggled to get anything going offensively and didn't register any marks in the defensive categories during an underwhelming fantasy night. The lefty did grab seven boards, his most since Feb. 2, but it certainly wasn't enough to mitigate his poor production elsewhere. Barrett has been susceptible to an occasional off night in the early stages of his career but tends to bounce back, so fantasy managers shouldn't take too much away from Monday's outing.