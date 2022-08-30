Barrett and the Knicks began finalizing a four-year, $120 million contract extension Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The extension could become official in the coming days and could halt momentum for a potential deal with the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, as the Knicks had previously been including Barrett as part of their proposed trade packages to Utah in exchange for the All-Star guard. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, the $120 million outlay would represent the upper range of the 22-year-old's extension, as the contract includes incentives for All-Star appearances and selections to any of the three All-NBA teams or the two All-NBA Defensive teams. After averaging a career-high 20.0 points per game in 2021-22 while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range, Barrett could see his efficiency improve in his fourth NBA season while he plays alongside point guard Jalen Brunson, who joined the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal earlier this offseason.