Knicks' RJ Barrett: Finds touch at charity stripe
Barrett (quadriceps) posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 103-102 loss to the Hornets.
After shooting 34.8 percent from the floor while being held under 10 points in three of his last four contests, Barrett turned in a strong bounce-back effort Saturday. Not only was Barrett efficient from the field, but he also turned in one of his best performances of the season from the charity stripe, where the rookie has struggled mightily. Even after the 4-for-5 showing, Barrett's mark still sits at a deplorable 48.6 percent on 5.7 attempts per game.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.