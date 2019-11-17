Barrett (quadriceps) posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 103-102 loss to the Hornets.

After shooting 34.8 percent from the floor while being held under 10 points in three of his last four contests, Barrett turned in a strong bounce-back effort Saturday. Not only was Barrett efficient from the field, but he also turned in one of his best performances of the season from the charity stripe, where the rookie has struggled mightily. Even after the 4-for-5 showing, Barrett's mark still sits at a deplorable 48.6 percent on 5.7 attempts per game.