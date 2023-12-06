Barrett logged 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 146-122 loss to the Bucks.

Barrett scored at least 20 points for the first time in the past eight games, adding a season-high eight rebounds. After a hot start to the season, Barrett's numbers have declined of late. His efficiency was unsustainable to begin the campaign, as we have seen over the past three weeks. He still warrants a roster spot in most leagues, although managers should note that he doesn't offer any upside outside of points and threes.