Barrett supplied 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Barrett's preseason motif of subpar shooting efficiency combined with awesome foul-drawing prowess is fascinating. He's expected to log more minutes at power forward this season, so it's possible that Barrett's slashing abilities could create more mismatches than in previous campaigns he spent on the wings.