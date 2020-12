Barrett scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of Sunday's 99-91 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Barrett led all scorers on the evening, but he also paced everyone in minutes and shots. While the 20-year-old has totaled 40 points in two preseason matchups so far, he has yet to get his stroke going from beyond the arc, as he's made just one of his nine attempts from long distance.