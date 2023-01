The Knicks list Barrett (finger) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Though Barrett appears to be inching closer to a return from a laceration on his right index finger after he took part in most of Sunday's practice, the 22-year-old wing still looks to be trending toward missing a sixth consecutive game Monday. Barrett's ongoing absence should continue to open up more playing time and usage for Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.