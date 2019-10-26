Barrett had 16 points (7-16 FG, 204 3PT, 0-3 FT) and six steals in Friday's loss to Brooklyn.

It was another impressive night from the No. 3 overall pick, who had 19 points in his NBA debut on Wednesday night. Barrett connected on two of his four three-point attempts, and chipped in three assists and three rebounds. He did commit five turnovers, however, and he was 0-of-3 at the free throw line. Both of those are concerning early-season trends, but it's evident that the rookie looks plenty comfortable playing big minutes (36) in a starting role