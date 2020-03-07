Knicks' RJ Barrett: Goes for 17 in loss
Barrett had 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to the Thunder.
Barrett struggled from the field and committed four turnovers, but he's still averaging 18.4 points on 52.3 percent shooting over his last five games. The rookie has hit his last nine free throw attempts, which has helped pull his season-long conversation rate up to 60.8 percent.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.