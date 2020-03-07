Barrett had 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to the Thunder.

Barrett struggled from the field and committed four turnovers, but he's still averaging 18.4 points on 52.3 percent shooting over his last five games. The rookie has hit his last nine free throw attempts, which has helped pull his season-long conversation rate up to 60.8 percent.