Knicks' RJ Barrett: Goes for 17 points
Barrett registered 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 106-98 loss against the Pacers.
Barrett missed nine games between January and February and moved back to the starting lineup four contests ago, but he is averaging just 10.3 points per game -- while shooting 32.7 percent from the field -- in those four starts. That said, Barrett is coming off 16-point and 17-point performances against the Wizards and the Pacers, so he seems to be on the rise of late.
