Barrett had 19 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in Sunday's loss to the 76ers.

Barrett scored under 20 points for the third straight game and once again struggled from beyond the arc. On the whole, though, the second-year guard has demonstrated tangible improvement as a scorer this season. While he still has his off nights, Barrett is up to 17.2 points per game with a 45-35-73 shooting line. As a rookie, Barrett shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 61.4 percent at the line.