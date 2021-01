Barrett scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

After posting 20 points over his last two games combined, he was able to get back on track Wednesday in the loss. His 20-point performance was the first time the Duke product hit the plateau since January 4, spanning four games.