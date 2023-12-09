Barrett notched 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 133-123 loss to the Celtics.

Barrett cleared the 20-point mark for the second consecutive game, and while he's firmly entrenched as one of New York's primary scoring alternatives alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, this was the first time he posted back-to-back 20-point games since a three-game stretch between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. His overall numbers are a bit down compared to last season in most major categories, however, perhaps signaling his role as New York's clear third-best option on offense.