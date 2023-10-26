Barrett supplied 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Celtics.

Both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson struggled from the field in this one, but Barrett delivered an excellent outing and was one of the Knicks' top scorers in this tight four-point loss. Barrett is not exactly known for his efficiency, but this was a strong way to start the 2023-24 campaign. To note, Barrett scored at least 23 points in 23 different games during the 2022-23 regular season.