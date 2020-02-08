Play

Barrett has a good chance at starting Saturday's game against Detroit, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Barrett looks set to take on his usual starting role after scoring 12 points in 18 minutes in his return from a nine-game absence due to an ankle injury. He'll presumably take over for Frank Ntilikina, with Reggie Bullock likely staying on as the first-unit small forward.

